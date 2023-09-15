Buccaneers vs. Bears: Predictions and staff picks for Week 2

As the Buccaneers are set to open their season at home against the Chicago Bears, we here at Bucs Nation are ready to drop some predictions for Week 2.

Tampa Bay is currently 3-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook. How will they ensure they’ll come out victorious Sunday? Our staff weighs in with their predictions for the Bucs game and picks for the rest of the NFL’s Week 2 games.

Staff Predictions

Gil Arcia: Rachaad White gets back on track

White is disappointed in his Week 1 performance against the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared hesitant to hit holes at times, which is not what we usually saw from him a season ago. After seeing that Packers running back Aaron Jones averaged just under five yards a carry against the Bears in Week 1 on limited carries, look for an inspired White to redeem himself scoring two touchdowns and breaking 100 yards on the ground for the first time in 2023.

James Yarcho: Fields of Nightmares

The last time Justin Fields faced a Todd Bowles defense, things did not go well. He was sacked four times, turned the ball over five times, and was constantly under duress. Don't expect that to change this time around. Devin White, Vita Vea, Shaq Barrett, and Antoine Winfield Jr are going to make life extremely difficult on the Bears’ quarterback to the tune of five sacks, three takeaways, and a defensive score.

Evan Wanish: The Turnover Party Continues

Last week, the Buccaneers were able to force three turnovers against the Vikings offense. This week they are playing a Bears offense that struggled against Green Bay and quarterback Justin Fields had an interception and a lost fumble. It will not get any easier for Fields and company as the Buccaneers again get not one, not two, but three turnovers in a low scoring affair.

Mike Kiwak: Godwin goes off

Chris Godwin currently has the NFL’s longest streak of consecutive games (15) with 5-plus receptions. He’ll stretch that one game further on Sunday and in a big way, as he’ll take advantage of a depleted Bears secondary to record at least 5 catches for 100-plus yards and a touchdown to lead a strong offensive effort.

Will Walsh: Time for timid Todd

Todd Bowles showed Bucs fans a new courageous side last week, with his fourth-down quarterback sneak decision and then again with his 57-yard game-winning field goal attempt. This week, Todd Bowles will trust his defense immensely, against Justin Fields and coach conservatively.

Week 2 Staff Picks