Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears: Week 2 Initial Injury Report

The Buccaneers are once again without their top draft pick. Calijah Kancey re-injured his calf that held him out for most of training camp. After a strong start against the Minnesota Vikings, Kancey missed the second half because of that calf. Now, his status is in doubt for this week - and likely many weeks beyond.

Another disappointing appearance on the injury report is star rookie corner Christian Izien, who came up with a big interception against Minnesota, who missed practice with a concussion. Certainly something to monitor moving forward this week as the Bucs will have to wait and see if he clears concussion protocol or if their starting nickel corner will miss the home opener.

Carlton Davis was also held out of practice due to a toe injury, which could be problematic long term. The Bucs are obviously hopeful that Davis can square up against former Carolina Panther D.J. Moore - however, it’s far more concerning that one week into the season the Bucs saw two of their three starting corners miss practice. Corner isn’t a deep position by any means for Tampa Bay, so you certainly hope that these issues aren’t serious and they can play against Chicago.

Baker Mayfield - Kyle Brandt’s Angry Run Winner for week one - is dealing with an injury in his throwing shoulder. That was an issue his final season with the Cleveland Browns. He was a full participant, but maybe he should take it easy on the runs moving forward.

For the Bears, they are likely going to be without their starting slot corner Kyler Gordon who suffered a hand injury against the Packers. This is likely going to be a multi-week injury - it’s just a matter of whether or not the Bears place him on injured reserve or not.

With Gordon out, expect to see a lot of Chris Godwin lining up in the slot to take advantage of the mismatch and rack up a lot of receptions against the Bears defense.

Here is the full injury report for the Bucs and Bears following Wednesday practices;

