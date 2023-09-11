The Day After: Buccaneers at Vikings Reactions

The Buccaneers are 1-0 after a huge road win against the Minnesota Vikings in a game that many analysts and fans did not expect them to win. Tampa Bay was able to get the 20-17 after both sides of the ball made critical plays down the stretch.

Mayfield’s Legs Save the day

Quarterback Baker Mayfield made his Buccaneers debut on Sunday and while he had a rough first half, he was able to use his mobility to his advantage on a few different occasions, including a huge third down conversion late in the game.

Example A on why Baker Mayfield wins over his locker rooms ( ): pic.twitter.com/ZkRIeSRSbc — Spittin' Cap™️ (@SpittinCap) September 10, 2023

At this point in the game, the Bucs were trying to run the clock out and ice the game. Mayfield being able to improvise and tuck the ball away, lower the shoulder and grab the first down to keep that clock ticking was a huge play. Kudos to Mayfield for showing a fearlessness performance in the closing minutes of the contest.

It wasn’t the only time Mayfield used his legs to gain some yards... just ask Vikings corner Byron Murphy.

Mayfield’s stats from Sunday weren’t spectacular, going 21/34 for 173 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and also had 11 big yards on the ground. Nothing crazy, but the former number one overall pick got the job done on Sunday afternoon.

Don’t Sleep on Izien

Undrafted free agent rookie Christian Izien won the nickel corner job in training camp and there was a lot of intrigue as to how Izien would perform in his NFL debut and he did not disappoint. Late in the first half the Vikings were driving when Izien ripped the ball out of the receiver’s hands for his first career interception. That play was big because it took points off the board for the Vikings and in a three point win, those are some big points.

Hopefully Izien can continue to progress as a bright spot for this Buccaneers defense who will be relying on him this season.

Bucs CB Christian Izien deserves a big shoutout. UDFA from Rutgers who won the CB3 job in camp. Matched up against K.J. Osborn most of the day, allowed just 1 rec vs. him -- stole an INT from him, too



He'll want that Mattison tackle back, but Izien was very confident in game one — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 11, 2023

Winfield’s Homecoming to Remember

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr came to the state where he played college football and balled out for the Buccaneers defense. He had eight total tackles including a strip sack that he was able to recover and helped the Bucs put three points up on the board.

Antoine Winfield Jr.



✅ Sack

✅ Strip

✅ Recovery pic.twitter.com/9WxJywHTGT — All-22 (@All22_PFF) September 10, 2023

Shout Out to G-Mac

Not many national media analysts picked the Bucs to win this game or really have much of a chance against a Vikings team that won 13 games last year, but that didn’t stop former Buccaneer Gerald McCoy from showing his former team some love on NFL Network.

Way to go against the popular pick, Gerald. Once a Buccaneer, always a Buccaneer.

Now the Bucs look to improve to 2-0 when the Chicago Bears come to town. Will the Bucs defense continue to put on a show, this time in front of the home crowd? We will find out soon enough.