NFL Week 2 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Bears

The Buccaneers have a game in the books following their victory in Week 1 in Minnesota against the Vikings. The season opening game had many pen the Bucs as losers, however, with the win Tampa Bay now turns their attention to the Chicago Bears for next Sunday’s home opener. How are the Bucs viewed by oddsmakers in Week 2?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point favorite at home.

Point spread: Bucs 2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Buccaneers -135, Bears +114

The Buccaneers silenced many critics coming away with a victory in Minneapolis. Quarterback Baker Mayfield started shaky, but halftime adjustments appeared to have let him settle in and carry the Bucs to a win. Crucial throws and runs down the stretch by the veteran signal caller allowed the team to build confidence before finally regaining the lead late and put the Vikings away. We’ll see if that magic can transfer to next week.

The game between the Bucs and Bears is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET next Sunday.