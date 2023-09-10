Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings: Week 1 Inactives

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had two rookies listed as questionable for their week one matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Both of them are active.

First round pick Calijah Kancey, who suffered a calf injury early in camp, will make his debut for the Buccaneers today in Minneapolis while right guard Cady Mauch, who was held out of practice due to back spasms, will suit up. No word yet whether or not he will start or if the Bucs will keep him as a depth player this week as he continues to recover.

If Mauch isn’t the starter due to the injury, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie will start in his place. Stinnie - who started in place of an injured Alex Cappa during the Super Bowl run - was in line to win the starting guard job last season until a torn ACL in the final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts took him out for the year.

For the Vikings, outside linebacker Marcus Davenport was listed as questionable after missing some practice time this week. He will, in fact, not play in week one.

Here are your game day inactives for the Buccaneers and Vikings;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB - Ke’Shawn Vaughn

CB - Derrek Pitts Jr

OLB - Markees Watts

OL - Brandon Walton

TE - Payne Durham

Minnesota Vikings

LB - Marcus Davenport

QB - Jaren Hall (Third Quarterback)

TE - Nick Muse

LB - Andre Carter II

OT - David Quessenberry

DL - Jaquelin Roy

The Buccaneers and Vikings square off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, and A.J. Ross on the call for CBS.

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!