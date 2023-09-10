Bucs vs. Vikings: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, series history and more

Broadcast Info

DATE: Sunday, September 10, 2023

GAME TIME: 1:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

BROADCAST TEAM: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

SiriusXM (also available on the SXM App) TB: 121 or 388 MIN: 108 or 230

Buccaneers Notes

• QB BAKER MAYFIELD makes TB debut. Has 16,288 pass yards & 108 TDs (102 pass, 6 rush) for 86.5 rating in 72 career games (69 starts) since entering NFL in 2018.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE had 771 scrimmage yards (481 rush, 290 rec.) & 3 scrimmage TDs (2 rec., 1 rush) as rookie in 2022. Led all rookie RBs & ranked 5th among rookies with 50 catches.

• WR MIKE EVANS had 77 catches for 1,124 yards & 6 TDs in 2022 & became 1st player in NFL history with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of his 1st 9 seasons. Can join HOFer Jerry Rice (11 consec. seasons from 1986-96) as only players ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in 10 straight seasons.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had career-high 104 receptions for 1,023 yards & 3 rec. TDs in 2022, incl. 14 games with 5+ catches, 2ndmost in NFL last season.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 9th-career 100+ tackle season (124) & 9th-career 10+ TFL season (10) in 2022. Is only active player with 25+ sacks (29), 25+ FFs (27) & 10+ INTs (12). Ranks 2nd among active players with 1,344 tackles & 5th with 143 TFL.

• LB DEVIN WHITE had 124 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks & 5 PD in 2022, his 3rd-straight 100+ tackle season. Had FR in each of his final 3 games last season.

• LB SHAQUIL BARRETT had 3 sacks & 6 TFL in 8 games last season. Had 2 sacks in last meeting.

• DL VITA VEA had career highs in sacks (6.5) & TFL (7) in 2022.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS had 63 tackles & 12 PD in 2022 & ranks 2nd in NFL with 60 PD since 2019.

• S ANTOINE WINFIELD had career highs in sacks (4) & TFL (7) in 2022 & is only DB with 2+ sacks in each of past 3 seasons. • S RYAN NEAL had 66 tackles & 8 PD in 2022 with Sea

Vikings Notes

• QB KIRK COUSINS ranked 4th in NFL with 4,547 pass yards & tied-5th with 29 TD passes in 2022 & became 5th player ever with 25+ TD passes in 8+ consecutive seasons. Has 83 TDs (79 pass, 4 rush) vs. 24 INTs for 103.8 rating in 40 career home starts with Min. Has 5 TDs (4 pass, 1 rush) vs. 0 INTs for 110.4 rating in 2 career starts vs. TB.

• RB ALEXANDER MATTISON had career-best 6 TDs (careerhigh 5 rush, 1 rec.) in 2022. Has 2,196 scrimmage yards & 14 scrimmage TDs (11 rush, 3 rec.) in 59 career games.

• WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON led NFL with 128 receptions in 2022, 7th-most catches in single season all-time & became 6th player ever with 1,800+ rec. yards (1,809) in single season. Has 4,825 rec. yards, most-ever by player in 1st 3 seasons & became 1st player in NFL history with 1,400+ rec. yards in each of 1st 3 seasons. Is 1 of 3 players in NFL history with 300+ receptions (324) in 1st 3 career seasons. Aims for his 5th in row at home with rec. TD.

• WR JORDAN ADDISON was selected in 1st round (No. 23 overall) in 2023 NFL Draft.

• TE T.J. HOCKENSON ranked 2nd among TEs with career highs in catches (86) & rec. yards (914) & tied his career high with 6 rec. TDs in 2022. Is 1 of 2 TEs with 60+ catches in each of past 3 seasons.

• LB DANIELLE HUNTER had 4th-career season with 10+ sacks (team-high 10.5) & 5th-career season with 10+ TFL (12) in 2022.

• LB JORDAN HICKS was 1 of 2 (Fred Warner) with 125+ tackles (129) & 10+ PD (10) in 2022. Is 1 of 3 with 115+ tackles in each of past 4 seasons.

• S HARRISON SMITH was 1 of 2 (Minkah Fitzpatrick) with 85+ tackles (85), 10+ PD (10) & 5+ INTs (5) in 2022. Ranks tied-1st among active players with 34 career INTs.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER: MIN leads series, 33-23 (won 2 of past 3)

LAST GAME 12/13/20: MIN 14 at TB 26

Week 1 Staff Picks

