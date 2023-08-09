Buccaneers expect both Mayfield, Trask to have reps with starters against the Steelers

The Buccaneers kick off their preseason this Friday and despite releasing their first depth chart of 2023, questions still remain regarding who will start at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No, it’s not make or break for the team on who does start Preseason Week 1. But Tampa Bay didn’t do themselves any favors listing the quarterback depth chart as Baker Mayfield “OR” Kyle Trask.

So it’s only fair head coach Todd Bowles was still asked who would start the game, right?

“Whoever starts this game, the other one will start the next game and get the same amount of reps,” said Bowles on Tuesday. “Once we sit down and go through that on Thursday, we’ll have a better decision. They both should expect to play.

“If the starters play, we’ll see. The quarterbacks will play.”

Recently, offensive coordinator Dave Canales said that the quarterback competition has gotten ‘tighter’ and that’s with Mayfield throwing many more interceptions than Trask.

In just a few days, we’ll see exactly how tight that competition truly is.