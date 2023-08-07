Devin White wants to remain in Tampa Bay

The off-season was filled with rumors, questions, and speculation surrounding Buccaneers linebacker Devin White following his trade demand. Now, White has spoken out about that demand with the media following practice on Monday;

Bucs linebacker Devin White addressed his asking for a trade this off-season, saying he was a little selfish but his focus is on helping his team win games and working to stay in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/IDZ4O2ehyL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 7, 2023

White said after sitting down with GM Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles, the sides “came to an understanding” about what White wants and what the Bucs see for White’s future. The Pro Bowl linebacker is now “all-in” on this season and doing whatever he can to help the Bucs win and win now.

White stressed that he still wants to be a leader and a captain on this team and sees himself as the next Lavonte David - to be “the man” or “the guy” on the defense for the long term and finish his career in Tampa.

White is certainly saying all the right things and it seems he and Bucs management are on the same page moving forward - which is a huge boost for the Buccaneers internally. White also mentioned that his trade demand wasn’t solely about the financials, but the desire to be a face of the franchise for the long haul.

White, like many young players on their rookie deal, look at the last year of their deal and look for the pay day they feel they deserve or have earned, but more importantly they look at the long term security an extension brings along with the support of the organization they’re playing for. Now it appears both sides of this conflict are on track to get something done that everyone is happy with.

