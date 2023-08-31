SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans vote on 2023 win count

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now looking ahead to the regular season and preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis for the season opener. Much has been debated on how the Bucs will perform this season after the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady. And one of those topics being their win-loss record.

This week, we asked the fans to vote on how many wins they feel Tampa Bay will get in 2023. The majority may surprise many of you, as 45-percent of fans feel the Bucs will be an 8-10 win team this season.

The Buccaneers finished 2022 under Brady with an 8-9 record. If you look at percentage totals, 70-percent of fans feel Tampa Bay will have 8 to 12 wins this season. Impressive considering so many have been down on them all offseason long.

It’s fair to say there is a sense of optimism throughout the fanbase.

