Bucs announce the signing of 14 players to the practice squad

Teams across the NFL trimmed their rosters down to 53 players the past few days. Many were going to bring back some of those that were released and sign them to the practice squad.

The Buccaneers are no different.

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay announced the signing of 14 players to their practice squad. Those players are listed below.

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

DL C.J. Brewer

OL Silas Dzansi

OL Luke Haggard

CB Keenan Isaac

WR Cephus Johnson III

S Richard Lecounte III

WR Ryan Miller

WR David Moore

OL Raiqwon O’Neal

OLB Jose Ramirez

LB J.J. Russell

TE Tanner Taula

QB John Wolford

Quarterback John Wolford was lost for the rest of the preseason due to injury early on in the second preseason game against the Jets. His condition improved last week as he and the team were able to avoid a scare and a major injury after he was initially carted off the field. He now finds himself back with the Bucs.

Veteran receiver David Moore was included in the team’s moves as part of their trimming of the roster. Many felt he’d be the veteran receiver the Bucs would replace injured receiver Russell Gage, Jr. with. Instead, Moore finds himself back in Tampa Bay on the practice squad and available if the Bucs ever feel the need to elevate him for game days.