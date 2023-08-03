Buccaneers Training Camp: Defense Takes a Stand

Thursday morning came and the Buccaneers were once again back at it at Advent Health Training Center after the day off. The team was not in full pads today, but they wore shells and both quarterbacks continued to work towards the starting job, but the defense didn’t make it easy on them.

Baker Mayfield was a lot better today than he was the past few days, but still not perfect. Even though he did not throw an interception in this practice, he did nearly get picked off by Lavonte David. Kyle Trask on the other hand continued to show off the improved velocity on his throws this camp and did well in the two-minute drill, even though it didn’t end in a score.

The defense was flying around today and even though the Bucs weren’t in full gear, there was plenty of physicality on the defensive side with multiple different players breaking up passes. For much of the day, the QBs were forced to take check downs or try to make something out of nothing with their legs.

Speaking of the QBs, I continue to be impressed by John Wolford in this camp. He’s shown nice touch and zip on his throws and continued that today with a beautiful throw and a really nice catch by Russell Gage. Wolford might be the best QB3 the Bucs have had in a long time.

John Wolford with a nice throw and an even better catch by Russell Gage. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/Lpj91xTQ1v — Evan Wanish (@EvanNFL) August 3, 2023

Camp Notes: