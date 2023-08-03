Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield launches new foundation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Mayfield are proud to announce today, the launch of their new foundation, The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation.

The Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation is an effort born from their deep gratitude and desire to pay it forward, and will focus on pillars of success, resilience, and strength. The organization will provide programs, scholarships, and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life’s challenges in order to BE the best version of themselves.

“BE the ball” will be the Foundation’s first event in Tampa, supporting their initiative “BE successful”. Everyone is invited, from Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to University of Oklahoma alumni to come play in the Topgolf tournament in Tampa and help support early childhood literacy in the Tampa Bay area.

Following an afternoon at the Topgolf range, there will be an after party including all participants, Baker and Emily Mayfield and other Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the Topgolf rooftop with a hosted full bar and dining experience.

“Your generosity and support will play a pivotal role in helping us impact the future success of Tampa Bay youth. Access to early childhood education is a game changer for at-risk youth, and we want to help change that game,” said Baker Mayfield.

Emily Mayfield added, “Your participation in BE The ball will help our community’s youth BE successful! Not to mention, it will be a great time celebrating with us and some of Baker’s teammates.”

The tournament will take place on August 27th, at Topgolf in Tampa, Florida from 3:00-5:00 p.m., followed by an exciting in-venue post event dinner on the rooftop deck from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Hitting bay packages are available for purchase now, with limited space available.

Learn more and purchase tickets for BE the ball at bemayfield.org.

###

About the Baker & Emily Mayfield Foundation

With a focus on resilience and a spirit of support, the nonprofit provides programs, scholarships and philanthropic opportunities to help others tackle life’s challenges in order to BE the best version of themselves. The Foundation recognizes the resilience of the human spirit and supports those who persevere despite difficult circumstances. More information can be found at bemayfield.org.