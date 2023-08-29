Buccaneers announce roster moves to reach 53-man roster limit

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday the roster moves that allowed them to reach the NFL’s 53-man roster limit.
While there may not have been many surprises, one name may standout for some.
Here are the moves the Bucs made today.
Waived:
WR Taye Barber
LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle
DL C.J. Brewer
RB Ronnie Brown
LS Evan Deckers
OL Silas Dzansi
WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.
OL Luke Haggard
CB Keenan Isaac
WR Cephus Johnson III
S Richard Lecounte III
WR Ryan Miller
OL John Molchon
OL Michael Niese
OL Raiqwon O’Neal
DL Willington Previlon
OLB Jose Ramirez
OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
LB J.J. Russell
OLB Charles Snowden
TE Tanner Taula
S Nolan Turner
WR Kade Warner
CB Rodarius Williams
S Avery Young
Terminated Contracts Of:
CB Anthony Chesley
LB Ulysees Gilbert III
RB Patrick Laird
WR David Moore
DL Patrick O’Connor
DL Deadrin Senat
QB John Wolford
Waived (Injured):
TE Dominique Dafney
CB Don Gardner
S Kedrick Whitehead Jr.
Waived (Failure to Disclose Physical Condition):
OL Chris Murray
Placed on Injured Reserve:
C Ryan Jensen
Many have already voiced their opinion about n the inter webs on how they felt about the team parting ways with veteran David Moore. Especially after the loss of Russell Gage, Jr. to injury, the general notion was Moore would be that role by default. But reality is the team is high on young guys like Trey Palme and Deven Thompkins. However, Moore can always be brought back and signed to the practice squad.
To get a visual of how the team’s roster now looks, check out the tweet below from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.
Bucs' initial 53, based on 36 confirmed cuts and Jensen going to injured reserve:— Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2023
QB Mayfield, Trask
RB White, Edwards, Vaughn, Tucker
WR Evans, Godwin, Palmer, Thompkins, Jarrett
TE Otton, Kieft, Durham, Wells
OL Wirfs, Feiler, Hainsey, Mauch, Goedeke, Leverett, Walton, Skule,…
