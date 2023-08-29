Buccaneers announce roster moves to reach 53-man roster limit

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday the roster moves that allowed them to reach the NFL’s 53-man roster limit.

While there may not have been many surprises, one name may standout for some.

Here are the moves the Bucs made today.

Waived:

WR Taye Barber

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

DL C.J. Brewer

RB Ronnie Brown

LS Evan Deckers

OL Silas Dzansi

WR Kaylon Geiger Sr.

OL Luke Haggard

CB Keenan Isaac

WR Cephus Johnson III

S Richard Lecounte III

WR Ryan Miller

OL John Molchon

OL Michael Niese

OL Raiqwon O’Neal

DL Willington Previlon

OLB Jose Ramirez

OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

LB J.J. Russell

OLB Charles Snowden

TE Tanner Taula

S Nolan Turner

WR Kade Warner

CB Rodarius Williams

S Avery Young

Terminated Contracts Of:

CB Anthony Chesley

LB Ulysees Gilbert III

RB Patrick Laird

WR David Moore

DL Patrick O’Connor

DL Deadrin Senat

QB John Wolford

Waived (Injured):

TE Dominique Dafney

CB Don Gardner

S Kedrick Whitehead Jr.

Waived (Failure to Disclose Physical Condition):

OL Chris Murray

Placed on Injured Reserve:

C Ryan Jensen

Many have already voiced their opinion about n the inter webs on how they felt about the team parting ways with veteran David Moore. Especially after the loss of Russell Gage, Jr. to injury, the general notion was Moore would be that role by default. But reality is the team is high on young guys like Trey Palme and Deven Thompkins. However, Moore can always be brought back and signed to the practice squad.

To get a visual of how the team’s roster now looks, check out the tweet below from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman.