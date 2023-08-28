Getting down to 53: Tracking Buccaneers roster cuts

NFL rosters must all be down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and most are already well on their way to reaching that number.

While it won’t be a final 53-man roster, as teams will pick up other roster cuts off waivers and designate players for various purposes (PUP, IR, etc), it gives a good idea of who the core players for teams will be.

Here’s a tracker of players who the Buccaneers have parted ways with:

So Bucs are getting close to an initial 53-man roster. Down to five moves, and two of those are injured safety Kedrick Whitehead and cutting a long-snapper. Should be down to one or zero offensive cuts remaining. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

This would have Bucs carrying 10 offensive linemen to open the season, and yet another undrafted rookie in Raiqwon O’Neal. Now down to 7 moves to get to 53. https://t.co/IlsAm5RwBz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Two more Bucs moves reported by JC — TE Dominique Dafney and WR Cephus Johnson. Down to 10 moves left to get to 53. https://t.co/XFXVzEcLFs — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

In a surprise move the #Bucs are releasing veteran WR David Moore. Strong candidate to return to the practice squad. — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) August 28, 2023

#Bucs are waiving UDFA Rookie WR Ryan Miller. — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) August 28, 2023

Bucs are waiving tight end Tanner Taula, an undrafted rookie from Illinois State. Could make it back on practice squad -- that's a young tight end room. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Bucs are releasing QB John Wolford. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 28, 2023

#Bucs are releasing safety Richard LeCounte III, per source. Former fifth-round pick had signed with Tampa last week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 28, 2023

Bucs are releasing defensive lineman Pat O'Connor, a special-teams mainstay who's been with the team since 2017. They'd like to bring him back on practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

#Buccaneers released Jose Ramirez, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

Bucs are waiving defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, who came to them from the XFL's Houston Roughnecks this summer. Could be back on practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Bucs have waived running back Patrick Laird, who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. Could be back there again. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Bucs have waived linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, an undrafted rookie from Connecticut. He'll have a spot on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Also played at Michigan State and Texas Tech in college. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Bucs are waiving defensive lineman Willington Previlon, who has spent much of the last two seasons on their practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023

Bucs are releasing defensive back Anthony Chesley, who played in seven games last year and logged 110 snaps on special teams. Tampa Bay's secondary will be very young in 2023. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 28, 2023