Bucs center Ryan Jensen’s season is over before it begins

There was some hope veteran center Ryan Jensen would return to the Buccaneers this season. Jensen was participating in certain team activities during the offseason, but nothing major relating to contact with others. With the uncertainty surrounding his return for the season and not being able to participate in camp practices, the team — via general manager Jason Licht — has made a decision on Jensen.

Per Licht, as he relayed via the broadcast on WFLA, Jensen will be placed on injured reserve for 2023. The knee injury he suffered in 2022 has just been too much to overcome and it’s evident in the team’s decision.

Adding to the news of Jensen’s placement on I.R., NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggests the injury may have even ended his career.

The #Bucs will place C Ryan Jensen on season-ending Injury Reserve thanks to the complications from the knee injury that robbed him of nearly all of last season, GM Jason Licht announced. The injury is so significant that Jensen likely had played his last down in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2023

The team has had lineman Robert Hainsey in Jensen’s place since last season. The familiarity of Hainsey at center will allow for the Buccaneers to not miss much of a step in terms of who is anchoring the line.

However, there is no doubt that Jensen’s veteran presence and smarts on the offensive line will be missed.