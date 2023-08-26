SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans are good with Baker Mayfield being the starter

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to take on the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night for their final preseason of 2023. With many roster battles left to make decisions on, one was decided on this past week.

Tampa Bay named veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield the starter for the 2023 season. Although third-year quarterback Kyle Trask played well during the team’s first two preseason games as well as performed well during camp, the team ultimately decided on the former first round pick.

With that said, we asked Bucs fans how they felt about the decision to make Mayfield the starter. The majority of the fanbase is ok with the move.

There were many fans who were hoping for Trask to get the job. The team felt otherwise with giving it to Mayfield in a battle that ultimately may have been much closer than what many anticipated.

In another poll conducted this week, we turned to the defensive side of the ball. Fans were asked heading into the final preseason game if there are concerns with the team’s depth at secondary.

The results were not surprising, although may have been much more lopsided a week prior as 62-percent say they are concerned with the depth at the position.

Tampa Bay will look to finalize the roster in the days and week ahead.

