Buccaneers sign pair of defensive backs, place Gage on IR

The Buccaneers made some veteran additions to the secondary, as they signed cornerback Rodarius Williams and safety Richard LeCounte as some possible competition for the team’s young nucleus.

Williams, the older brother of former top prospect Greedy Williams, was a sixth round pick in 2021 by New York Giants. The elder Williams suffered a serious knee injury during his rookie year and has struggled to establish any consistency since, playing in just eight games with 15 tackles and one interception.

He has the size Tampa likes in the secondary, as he stands nearly 6-foot. No one has particularly excelled at corner this preseason beyond Anthony Chesley, so adding insurance at this point isn’t a bad maneuver.

Williams, for now, takes Russell Gage’s spot on the roster, as the team placed the latter on injured reserve with a torn patellar tendon. Injuries continue to mar the talented receiver’s career in red and pewter. Presuming that the team parts ways with him after this season to save cap space, Gage will have played 13 games with 4 starts, collecting 51 catches for 426 yards and 5 touchdowns.

After it was revealed that the Bucs parted ways with Rodrigo Blankenship, effectively ending the team’s kicking competition, Fox Sports’s Greg Auman reported that Tampa will be filling that spot with LeCounte, who was waived by the Los Angeles Rams last week.

LeCounte, who came from Georgia, was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns before moving onto the Rams. The Bucs seem fairly set with what they have at safety, so LeCounte perhaps feels like more of snaps-eater for the final preseason game and an outside practice squad candidate rather than anyone with any serious hope of making the roster.

With final cuts due in one week, these new signees will need to make a fast impression if they hope to stick around the roster in any capacity.