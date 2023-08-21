Buccaneers Waive Rodrigo Blankenship

The kicking competition in Tampa Bay is over as the Buccaneers waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, the team announced Monday. It appears that Chase McLaughlin has won the kicker battle and will be the team’s answer for the 2023 season.

Blankenship was signed before minicamp and was brought in to compete with McLaughlin as the Bucs look to replace Ryan Succop. Blankenship, 26 went 2/4 on field goals this preseason including going 1/3 in Saturday’s contest against the New York Jets which could have been the nail in the coffin for his case to make the team.

McLaughlin provides a strong leg for the Buccaneers and now will play a key role for the team this season. We will see if he can continue the success that Succop had in a Bucs uniform after all the kicker troubles the team has had in the past.

We will see if the Bucs sign another kicker to have on the practice squad. Regardless, the Bucs have found their kicker for 2023 in McLaughlin.