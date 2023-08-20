John Wolford ‘moving around’ after going down with an injury during Saturday’s preseason win

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback John Wolford gave Central Florida NFL fans a scare when he took, what seemed to be, a routine sack in the second half of the Bucs preseason contest against the New York Jets.

Following his good showing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Tampa’s preseason opener, Wolford was off to a hot start. Completing all four of his attempts for 57 yards, the Bucs backup looked to be en route to another good performance, until a hit from Jets defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes left him down on the field. Players from both teams gathered to the center of MetLife Stadium as Wolford was carted off.

When asked, Todd Bowles provided this update on his team’s passer—

“He’s moving around… The tests came out pretty good. We’ll just see how he recovers.”

It is worth noting, Wolford did fly back to Tampa with the team.

For more Bucs coverage check us out on Twitter:

@Will_Walsh_NFL

@Bucsnation

...Also on YouTube:

@Will_Walsh_NFL