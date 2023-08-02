Buccaneers Training Camp: Hot and Cold for the Quarterbacks

Buccaneers training camp is continuing to chug along and on Tuesday night the Bucs were in the indoor facility for the second day of fully padded practice.

Both the offense and defense had their moments, highlighted by the inconsistencies of both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Both guys made some solid throws, but also had many they would like to have back. Trask struggled to hit the deep ball for most of the night and while Mayfield was better in that area, including a nice touchdown throw to rookie Trey Palmer. However, Mayfield is still putting the ball in harm's way too often.

Mayfield was picked off by undrafted free agent cornerback Keenan Isaac as his turnover woes during camp continue. Good for Isaac, though as he has been having a solid start to camp. Mayfield had a couple of more passes that could have been intercepted as well so he will need to clean those up if he wants to win the starting quarterback job.

All in all, it says a lot about how Mayfield and Trask performed when John Wolford was pretty clearly the best quarterback on the field Tuesday night. Wolford has impressed me with what I’ve seen thus far from him in camp.

Camp Notes: