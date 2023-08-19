Buccaneers rookie Trey Palmer continues to showcase his skills

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have gotten a nice little steal in the sixth round. While the team has openly talked about how great rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer has been at practice, he has shown his skills and abilities now in two straight preseason games.

During the Bucs second preseason game Saturday in New York, Palmer hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Trask, tipping the ball to himself for the score. The touchdown put the Bucs up 10-6 over the Jets in the second quarter and its his second in as many games. Palmer’s first touchdown came last week in the preseason opener against Pittsburgh on a pass from Baker Mayfield.

The team has been high on Palmer and it’s obvious why they are. Heading into the game, Palmer had yet again another good week of practice. And when he was up against the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner, Palmer’s move on Gardner had veteran receiver Chris Godwin raving about it.

“It was a really big play for us,” said Godwin. “It was on one of the better corners in the league. [Palmer] is playing with a lot of confidence right now. He’s a fast guy, man. I don’t people notice it or not, but he’s flying out there. Kyle gave him a great ball. I think it was kind of tough on Sauce because they went Cover Zero. It was one-on-one and Trey’s a blazer. It was a great play by the offense, but that’s the kind of plays we’re going to need from him.”

Palmer has done what he could so far to make a case to be a part of the Bucs depth chart. But if his play continues, he may wind up being more than just a depth guy and become a go-to for the Buccaneers quarterbacks.