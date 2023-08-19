SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fanbase lacks confident in the team’s direction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in New York to take on the Jets for their second preseason game of 2023. In a game where they hope to get more productivity out of both sides of the ball, there isn’t much to be so excited about.

Usually, with excitement comes confidence in the team and right now there isn’t much of that going on. This according to the latest confidence poll where just 57-percent of fans are confident in the team’s direction.

We’re still a ways away from the Bucs kicking off their regular season. Perhaps, as they head into their first game against Minnesota that number will go up. But the unfortunate reality right now as that there aren’t many fans that are sold on where the Buccaneers are goign right now.

