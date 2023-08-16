 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Russell Gage carted off the field during joint practice with Jets

The Bucs’ receiver suffered what appeared to be a non-contact injury to his knee

By James Yarcho Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Bad news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their offense today as wide receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field with an apparent knee injury. According to Rick Stroud, it was a non-contact injury and Gage was visibly upset;

Gage - who played in just thirteen games for the Bucs last season due to lingering injury issues - took a pay cut in the off-season to stay with the team and take on a larger role in the offense now that he was healthy. Instead, the fear now is that he will miss the entire season with this knee injury.

While it’s purely speculation at this point, non-contact knee injuries tend to end up the worst case scenario, usually a tear of the ACL. We will wait until Gage undergoes testing to confirm the diagnosis, but right now things don’t look great and NFL network is reporting that Gage’s season is believed to be over before it even started.

The Bucs are in the middle of a joint practice with the New York Jets ahead of their preseason game Saturday night, so there will be more updates after Todd Bowles speaks with the media and Gage is able to undergo testing. Stay tuned for more news regarding Gage and his status.

For more on this and all things Buccaneers, check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast five days a week

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...