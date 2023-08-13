Trey Palmer’s ability to adjust quickly to the NFL proves beneficial for the Buccaneers

It’s not often that a team hits on drafting a late-round pick. But the Buccaneers may have done just that with rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer.

Tampa Bay sixth round pick has been quietly impressive at camp, and showcased his abilities Friday night during the Bucs first preseason game.

One would think that it would naturally take some time for a player drafted in the sixth round to adapt to the professional level. But Palmer said Sunday that his ability to pick things up quickly and learn from the Buccaneers’ veterans has helped him perform well so far in camp which of course translated to the game against the Steelers.

“I’m just a quick adjuster. I learn the playbook very easily,” Palmer said. “And having the veterans like Chris [Godwin], Mike [Evans] and Russ [Gage] in the room and they’re just teaching me the game and I’m just learning it. Then just keep going and perfecting my craft.”

Palmer scored the Bucs first touchdown of the preseason when he hauled in a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield in the back of the end zone.

That’s something he seems comfortable doing, and hopefully it continues.

“I just saw the ball and got [the] ball. That’s what I always taught: if you see the ball, keep your eyes on the ball, so that’s what I did. I just made the catch and tried to get my foot down, too.”

Palmer and the Bucs we begin joint practices with the Jets this week ahead of their game Saturday.