SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans nearly split on whether or not Kyle Trask should get more reps with starters

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be kicking off their preseason Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We already know that veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield will be getting the start, however, the question has been raised several times on whether or not third-year quarterback Kyle Trask should really have gotten the start for a shot at playing with the starters.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, fans were asked if Trask should get more reps overall with the starters. The fans are nearly split, with 51-percent saying he should.

Fans were also asked if the amount of turnovers Mayfield has committed during training camp is a concern.

64-percent of the fans who answered feel that yes it is concerning.

It was reported that Mayfield will be the Bucs starter to begin the 2023 regular season. If true, Friday night will be a taste on what the Buccaneers new offense might look like behind the arm (and legs) of Mayfield.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.