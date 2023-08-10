Buccaneers reportedly planning to start Baker Mayfield Week 1 of the regular season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are less than 24 hours away from kicking off their preseason. It was supposed to be the start of a competitive battle against opponents for the starting quarterback position between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. But according to a report, it seems there never really was going to be a true competition.

According to JoeBucsFan’s Ira Kaufman, Tampa Bay will be starting the veteran Mayfield Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“About this Trask and Mayfield competition, I was told pointedly and without much doubt, Mayfield’s going to be the starter in Minneapolis,” Kaufman said. “That’s what I was told. With all due respect to Trask, who has had a good training camp and Mayfield’s struggled a bit, Mayfield’s getting the ball in Minneapolis. “When it was told to me [that Mayfield would start Week 1] it was said in a definitive manner. There was no equivocation. It wasn’t even said, ‘Well, depending on it could change in the preseason games; let’s see what happens.’ No, none of that. It was basically, ‘It’s Mayfield’s job. He’s got it. He’s going to be the starter against Kirk Cousins and those Vikings.’”

Welp.

For those that were hoping Trask got the nod, the wait continues. And despite Trask outperforming the veteran Mayfield by all accounts at training camp, the coaching staff feels otherwise.

The 28-year-old will get a jump on working with the starters and prepare for the regular season in live action when he starts against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Buccaneers first preseason game Friday.