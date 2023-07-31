Reports suggest Buccaneers rookie Calijah Kancey should be ready by Week 1

The Tampa bay Buccaneers dodged a scare of sorts when rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey suffered a strain calf Sunday at practice.

Despite being carted off the field following the injury, MRI results Monday appeared to have come back in favor of Kancey and the Bucs.

Per ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the injury was ‘not significant’ but is expected to miss a few weeks.

The calf strain Bucs defensive tackle Calijah Kancey suffered in camp yesterday was not significant, an MRI revealed. “Should be a few weeks,” source said. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2023

Kancey is expected be a starter along the Buccaneers defensive line. A few weeks may be significant in the sense that he is a rookie and any time missed is crucial to his development. Fortunately, head coach Todd Bowles recently talked about how well Kancey has been able to pick things up.

“He’s adapting to the scheme, mentally, and then he was adding his physical part to it,” Bowles said. “He was putting it together quicker than normal rookies do. Hopefully it’s not that bad and he can get back.”

And for Kancey and the team’s sake no, the injury does not appear to have been bad.

There's no official timetable set just yet. However, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo states that Tampa Bay’s rookie is expected to be ready by Week 1.