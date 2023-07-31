Buccaneers Training Camp Recap: Kyle Trask Outduels Baker Mayfield

The first day in full pads is in the books for the Buccaneers and the battle for the starting quarterback job between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is fully underway.

Neither quarterback was perfect, but in the red zone and 11 on 11 work, Trask got the better of Mayfield today. Trask showed accuracy and some serious zip on the ball while Mayfield struggled at times with hitting his targets.

The Bucs defense was able to pick off Mayfield twice, the first being off a batted pass that rookie linebacker Yaya Diaby made an incredible diving play on to secure the interception. The second turnover was courtesy of Antoine Winfield, Jr. who stepped in front of Mayfield's pass in the endzone.

Trask, however, threw a touchdown to rookie Trey Palmer during the red zone period and repeatedly found his targets throughout the day. Today was only the first day in pads and there is an entire preseason to still go through, but this could be a serious competition and much more competitive than people initially thought heading into camp as Trask has now strung together back-to-back solid days in Dave Canales’ offense.

Both quarterbacks got work with the first team offense today, so it’s clear Tampa Bay wants to get a good look at both guys before making a decision on who the starter will be.

Camp Notes:

Rookie defensive back Josh Hayes had a solid day with a couple of pass breakups in the one on one drills.

Fellow Kansas State rookie Kade Warner also had a nice day, making a catch over the middle of the field and then later diving out to make an acrobatic catch and managed to keep his feet in bounds. The undrafted rookie is trying to find a spot on the roster at a position of strength for Tampa Bay.

Center Ryan Jensen did not practice today. The Buccaneers continue to manage his workload as he comes back from the major injury he suffered in camp last year. Robert Hainsey was with the first team offensive line in Jensen’s place.

Tampa Bay had Deven Thompkins returning punts, but also had Russell Gage out trying a few. Gage muffed the first attempt, but otherwise was clean on the other reps.

Since the pads were on today, the physicality finally started to show up a bit more as the Bucs did goal line drills and other things involving the offensive and defensive lines.

Training camp now finally feels truly underway with the pads on and more real live football being able to be played. The Buccaneers have a little under two weeks before they can hit someone else besides their own when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for the first preseason game. Until then, we continue to observe the battle for QB1 and what direction the Buccaneers decide to take this upcoming season.