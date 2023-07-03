Mike Evans is looking to place his name beside another all-time great

There is some potential NFL history riding on the Buccaneers quarterback competition this offseason. The team has two passers battling for the right to take the field week one against the Minnesota Vikings. While neither of the two who will be throwing the ball this season are likely to have a shot at putting their names in the record books, their primary target has been working hard for nine years to be in a position where his tenth season will allow him a chance to close in on league history.

Mike Evans has started his career with nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, the only player in NFL history to accomplish said feat. Most Bucs fans are well aware of Evans’ impressively consistent streak. A lesser known fact about his nine-straight years of eclipsing that mark is that Tampa’s pass catcher is actually nearing a new NFL record. After breaking Randy Moss’ streak, Evans now has his sights set on another Hall of Famer’s record book.

Jerry Rice has the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons in NFL history (11). Evans stands a mere two seasons away from tying the man uniformly regarded as the receiving G.O.A.T.

The former Texas A&M Aggie, has always been about winning. Evans has consistently made it a point to put team success above personal achievements, however you can be sure he’s quite aware of the opportunity that’s out in front of him.

During his football camp, discussion of Jerry Rice surfaced and Evans was asked if he thinks about how close he is to Rice’s record—

“I think about it.” Evans admitted.

“I hope I can pass the great Jerry Rice and his record… That 1,000-yard streak record would be cool to have.”

Talked to #Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans this week at his football camp.



Evans is coming off his 9th straight 1,000 yard season, an NFL Record to start a career.



The record for consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons is 11 by Jerry Rice, and Evans says he’s coming for it. pic.twitter.com/DRoArlKi92 — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 27, 2023

Whenever you can place your name next to Jerry Rice, you’ve done something right. Evans, who has never truly been given his flowers by most of the league, would have a very legitimate case for Canton when he hangs up his cleats with a Super Bowl championship, multiple playoff runs, and his name plastered all over NFL record books alongside names like Moss and Rice.

Mike Evans has been so great that his greatness actually puts an added pressure on his teammates. Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be in a unique position of throwing to a potential future Hall of Famer, who will be relying on them to keep his hopes of making NFL history alive.

