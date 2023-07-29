SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans will be following the team’s quarterback battle during camp

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are well underway in their quarterback evaluations for who will start under center. Both Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield will undoubtedly be under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. But the fans will also be glued to the battle for the lead signal caller.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, fans were asked which training camp battle they are most interested in this summer. The vast majority said the fight for the starting quarterback position is what they are most interested in.

We may not know for some time just who might win between Trask and Mayfield. However, while Mayfield is a veteran in the league, Trask has done a good job this offseason thus far to do what he needs to do to be named the starter, including holding offseason workouts on his own with several receivers.

