Kyle Trask reportedly put in extra time with receivers during the offseason

Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask has always talked about things he learned from formerBucs signal caller Tom Brady during his time in Tampa Bay. We now can actually add another thing to the list of things Trask picked up from Brady.

According to JoeBucsFan, the former University of Florida product worked out with several Buccaneers receivers on his own time away from the team organized practices. Something Brady was known for doing while he was in Tampa Bay.

While patrolling training camp practice this week, Joe learned that competing quarterback Trask went outside of One Buc Palace to put in summer throwing work with tight ends Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Tanner Taula, along with Kaylon Geiger, Deven Thompkins and Kade Warner. At least one more Buccaneer was in attendance but Joe can’t confirm the name. The work was described to Joe as multiple local sessions, organized and worthwhile.

No, Trask apparently didn’t seem to have worked out with Mike Evans nor Chris Godwin but the report does note that another unnamed Buc also joined. Perhaps there’s a chance it was one of the big two? Who knows, but this is certainly a good sign of Trask’s commitment and where his head’s at.

As for the guy he is competing against for the starting role, Baker Mayfield, the same can’t be said. The veteran newcomer stated he didn’t work out on his own time with Buccaneers receivers. R

“No, we took that break off from OTAs. We felt like we took a ton of good work in from mid-April to mid-June,” Mayfield told the media on Wednesday. “We got a little break and then are back here and ramping it up with camp. It was the first full offseason that I have had in a few years. I got to enjoy that and get a lot of work done, so we let everybody get away from it a little bit. We checked in, but other than that we just let them have that time.”

The competition between Trask and Mayfield for the starting quarterback role is well underway. We’ll see exactly who is inching closer to being the starter as the weeks progress.