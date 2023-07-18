When will Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans get the credit he deserves?

The Madden franchise is a long standing football video game series that spans across multiple consoles and gaming devices. Each year EA Sports releases a new game, with updated team rosters and player ratings. This year, the Buccaneers ratings are not nearly as high as they have been in recent memory, as the team is expected to take a dip in success in 2023. Individual player ratings, in theory, should be devoid of this dip. Mike Evans' was not.

Checking in at a 90 overall rating, Madden 24 has left Tampa Bay’s star outside of the game’s top 10 wide receivers. Here is the list of those ahead of him, for perspective—

Justin Jefferson - 99 overall Tyreek Hill - 98 overall Davante Adams - 97 overall Stefon Diggs - 96 overall Cooper Kupp - 96 overall Ja’Marr Chase - 94 overall Deandre Hopkins - 93 overall Terry McLaurin - 92 overall A.J. Brown - 91 overall Amari Cooper - 91 overall

Mike Evans is the only wide receiver in league history to start his career with nine straight 1,000-yard seasons. The former Texas A&M Aggie has never had a season where he has fallen below the 1,000-yard mark. Evans has spent nine years setting a standard for himself that is of the highest caliber.

In recent years, Evans has had the benefit of catching passes from Tom Brady, before that, Evans proved his worth reeling in passes from names like Jameis Winston, Mike Glennon, Ryan Fitzpatrick, and Josh McCown. With elite talent or subpar teammates around him, Evans has always played at an elite level. In the last three seasons he has accounted for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns, yet upon release of Madden 24 Bucs fans are sure to be disappointed in their star wide receiver’s ranking.

