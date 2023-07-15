One more year of Tampa Brady?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. snagged some major headlines when he hopped on the Richard Sherman podcast to talk to his former teammate. Among other things, recently retired Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was brought up. Winfield, Jr. had something oddly intriguing to mention on the subject—

“I’m sure we’re still reaching out to him trying to see if he’s trying to come back to the team… It could happen. Anything’s possible.”

Sherman and Winfield, Jr. preceded to engage in a small back and forth, both agreeing that a Tom Brady return is always a possibility.

While the attention grabbing nature of this quote is obvious, some things to take into account are:

Brady's current involvement, regarding minortiy ownership, in an entirely separate NFL franchise— the Las Vegas Raiders.

Differently than last year, when Brady retired and then unretired, this time around a return would not be as simple because the legendary passer is no longer under contract with Tampa Bay.

An interesting tidbit to add, when the Buccaneers released their brand-new throwback jerseys, Brady, despite not being a member of the roster, was a jersey featured for purchase.

What do you think?

Poll Is Tom Brady coming back? Yes. Bring him back! Return of the G.O.A.T!

No. TB12 is gone. vote view results 31% Yes. Bring him back! Return of the G.O.A.T! (80 votes)

68% No. TB12 is gone. (176 votes) 256 votes total Vote Now

