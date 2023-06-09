SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fans feel Baker Mayfield should start at quarterback

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up to begin mandatory workouts this week. There will be one interesting storyline many will be glued to (::cough:: Devin White ::cough::) but there is another that many others will have their sights set on.

The quarterback situation.

There have already been some penning veteran Baker Mayfield as the starter for Tampa Bay over the young arm of Kyle Trask. Yet within the organization there hasn’t been a decision. Or so we are led to believe.

With all that being said, we took to the polls this week and allowed Buccaneers fans to vote on who should be named the start for the Bucs. The majority feel it should be Mayfield.

And when should that decision be made public?

Some have felt they should make the announcement when training camp begins next month. While some, logically, feel the competition to play itself out and the starter should be named after preseason.

The fans voted for the latter.

