As mini-camp opens next week, Devin White’s status with the Buccaneers is still uncertain

A player who was once a sure-bet on being on the practice fields consistently with his teammates is carrying a cloud of uncertainty as the Buccaneers are set to open mandatory mini-camp next week.

Linebacker Devin White has been missing in action all offseason after demanding a trade a few months back as he seeks a big contract. That trade request has yet to be honored as they Bucs are on record saying they have no intention of trading their stud linebacker. Fast forward to the present and the situation has gotten to the point where White doesn’t appear to be showing up to the Buccaneers facility anytime soon.

Now with mini-camp scheduled to begin in a week, head coach Todd Bowles was asked Tuesday if he expected his disgruntled linebacker to join the team when those practices start.

“It’s mandatory – I expect everybody to be here.”

Okay then.

Of course it’s up to White to show up. If not then things will get more uncomfortable for both sides — perhaps more uncomfortable for White, financially.

OTAs have been voluntary but there have been veterans showing up consistently and if not then at a pretty high rate. If White wants a contract extension this offseason has not been a good look for him. But he can take steps towards the right direction beginning next week.