SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans are most confident in the team’s rush defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t put much of anything on film last year. Yes, they had their moments. However, there were many more where the team looked dismal.

Still, there are some things to be excited about ahead of the 2023 season. That is evident in the last SB Nation Reacts poll where fans were asked two questions.

One of those questions were asking fans what side of the ball they are most confident in. The majority of the fan base feels most confident in Tampa Bay’s rush defense.

Of course there was a questioned posed that was quite the opposite.

The second question was which side of the ball they were most concerned about. And quite possibly due to the fact the quarterback situation for the Buccaneers is still very much up in the air, the fans are most concerned about the pass offense.

Responses are undoubtedly warranted. After all, how does a group of quarterbacks follow a guy like Tom Brady?

But who knows. Maybe the overall performance of the offense with a new coordinator and new quarterback may surprise us all.

