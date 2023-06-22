Themes for each Buccaneers home game announced

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced home game themes for the 2023 season at Raymond James Stadium. This year’s home slate features a primetime matchup, the honoring of Buccaneers legend Rondé Barber, a celebration of the team’s nearly 50-year history with the return of the Creamsicle jersey, and a collection of philanthropic initiatives across the Buccaneers’ Football for All, Football for Change, and Football Salutes strategic pillars.

The Buccaneers open their 2023 home schedule in Preseason Week 1 as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Aug. 11. The game marks the first of Tampa Bay’s two home preseason games – both of which will support the NFL’s “Play Football” initiative, a program designed to highlight the qualities of character, leadership, resilience and teamwork that organized football fosters.

Two weeks later, on Aug. 26 at 7:00 p.m., the team will promote Junior Cheer participation when it closes out its preseason schedule with a contest against the Baltimore Ravens presented by Ambetter. Fans will receive a Buccaneers cooling towel upon entry.

Tampa Bay’s 2023 regular season home schedule begins in Week 2 as the Buccaneers host the Chicago Bears for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sept. 17. The Buccaneers will celebrate Tampa Bay’s “Welcome Back to Football” as the club builds off back-to-back NFC South divisional titles and aims to secure its fourth consecutive winning record at home.

The following week, the Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football matchup, presented by Raymond James, on Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Upon entry to the game, fans will receive a cross-body clutch-sized clear bag, courtesy of Raymond James. At halftime, the team will honor Buccaneers legend and Ring of Honor member Rondé Barber for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Barber became the sixth individual in franchise history to spend at least six seasons with the organization and be elected for enshrinement. Barber is the franchise’s all-time leader in both games played (241) and games started (232). His 92-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Eagles in the 2002 NFC Championship game remains one of the most iconic moments in club history.

In Week 6, the Buccaneers will pay tribute to the organization’s rich history by wearing their Creamsicleuniforms against their former NFC Central Division rival the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Oct. 15. The game, presented by Fifth Third Bank, marks the first time Tampa Bay will wear the distinctive color scheme since 2012 and serves as the centerpiece of the organization’s Creamsicle launch celebrating the deep roots of the team’s nearly 50-year history. Raymond James Stadium will be transformed to pay homage to the team’s original home, Tampa Stadium, with retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets. In addition, fans will receive a throwback themed bucket hat giveaway item.

The ensuing week, the Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 22, presented by Publix, as the organization and NFL unite for “Crucial Catch,” a powerful campaign that brings together the league, its teams, players and fans in the fight against cancer. Players, coaches and officials will wear dedicated gear and accessories to serve as a reminder of the significance of early detection in the ongoing battle against cancer. The Buccaneers and the rest of the NFL will collaborate with local health organizations to educate fans on cancer prevention, encourage screenings, and provide access to resources to ensure that individuals have the knowledge and tools for early detection. Fans attending the game will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Publix. The Buccaneers will once again kick off the day with the 11th annual Treasure Chests 5k and Fun Run powered by Jabil, with proceeds supporting breast cancer research and patient services.

Three weeks later, the Buccaneers will host the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Nov. 12 in the club’s annual “Salute to Service” game as the organization honors and expresses gratitude to military members, veterans, and their families for their unwavering dedication and sacrifice. The Buccaneers join the rest of the NFL as it showcases its support by wearing specialized “Salute to Service” gear, including helmet decals and camouflaged sideline apparel to serve as a display of the profound respect and appreciation for those who protect our freedoms.

In Week 13, the Buccaneers welcome the Carolina Panthers to Raymond James Stadium for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 3 marking Tampa Bay’s “My Cause, My Cleats” game, presented by Mosaic. Highlighting the power of athletes as agents of positive change, Buccaneers players and other players from around the league will wear customized cleats featuring unique designs that represent a diverse array of charitable organizations. Additionally, Mosaic will donate up to 65,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay. Players will have the opportunity to showcase their personal passions, support causes that are dear to their heart, and advocate for important issues. In addition, the Week 13 matchup marks the club’s celebration of “Football for All,” the organization’s effort to connect with underrepresented groups who share the common bonds of loving football and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Following consecutive road games, the Buccaneers return home in Week 16 to open the first of their two consecutive home games over the holiday season as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 24. As the regular season and calendar year draws to a close, the Buccaneers will celebrate the philanthropic work of its players as the club recognizes its Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee as part of the league’s larger “Inspire Change” initiative. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, considered the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. The award embodies the characteristics present in the league’s “Inspire Change” initiative, where players, owners, and the NFL collaborate to create positive change in communities across the country and ensure that equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.

To close out the regular season home schedule, the Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 31. The Week 17 contest will be highlighted with a “Thank You Krewe” theme to show appreciation for Buccaneers fans who exhibited their passionate support throughout the regular season.

Tickets to all the team’s home games are on sale now and available for purchase at Buccaneers.com. Limited Buccaneers season pass memberships and single-game tickets are available. For more information or to speak with a Buccaneers account representative, please contact 866-582-2827 or visit Buccaneers.com.

(Courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)