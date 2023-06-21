Contract talks reportedly underway between Mike Evans and the Buccaneers

You'd think a Buccaneers wide receiver would have issues with production if he had guys like Mike Glennon, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Jameis Winston throwing him the football. But that doesn’t apply to Mike Evans.

The ultimate team player and arguably the best offensive weapon that can do it all has recorded 1,000 receiving yards in each of his NFL seasons — all with the Bucs.

And the latter is something not heard of very often in this day and age. That is why he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying to work out a third contract to guarantee he remains in pewter the rest of his career.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs and Evans have already kicked off talks on a new deal.

Those talks have already begun, and there is a willingness on both sides to get something done this summer. “Mike loves Tampa,” said Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore. “I know the feeling is mutual. His production is the best of all the guys out there. ... The Bucs’ ownership has to love that Mike isn’t even an off-the-field conversation but an on-the-field terror. I’ve got to think they would like to lock him up to a third deal.”

What his new deal will look like is anyone’s guess. But one would have to believe that with the veteran’s team-first mentality, he won’t force the Bucs to break the bank on his new deal.