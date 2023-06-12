Buccaneers bring in competition at kicker

Former Indianapolis Colts and goggle-wearing kicker, Rodrigo Blankenship may be the next Tampa Bay Buccaneer. Blankenship is coming off surgery that he had in January for a torn muscle in his leg (concerning for a kicker). While Tampa Bay is reportedly not the only team interested, the Buccaneers appear to be willing to give Blankenship the opportunity to show he’s finally healthy.

FA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is in Tampa Bay this week on a minicamp tryout with the #Bucs, source said. After having surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg, he’s finally healthy for the first time in over a year. TB is one of several teams interested. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 12, 2023

Kicking competitions are no stranger to Tampa Bay. Last year the incumbent, Ryan Succop, was forced to battle with José Borregales. This year, that incumbent is now ex-Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop. The team has signed Chase McLaughlin, who has been lauded for his leg strength, an attribute many felt was lacking from Ryan Succop’s game. Like Blankenship, Chase McLaughlin is a former Colt, the difference being McLaughin’s résumé reads like a travel guide. Blankenship has only played for two NFL teams. Starting with Indianapolis in 2020 and playing just two games last year for the Arizona Cardinals. McLaughlin has never been on the same team in consecutive seasons. Playing for five teams across his first two years and making an additional two stops since, McLaughlin has not been able to catch on long-term with a franchise.



Statistically, Blankenship has been the slightly better player to this point, with a career percentage of over 83. McLaughlin, unimpressively, checks in just under 79 percent. The issue with Blankenship, no matter how accurate he may be, is that he hasn’t played a full season since his first year in the NFL. McLaughlin has shown a greater ability to be durable, with 16 games under his belt in each of the last two seasons.

Poll Who should be the Bucs kicker? Chase McLaughlin

Rodrigo Blankenship

Bring back Succop! vote view results 28% Chase McLaughlin (16 votes)

42% Rodrigo Blankenship (24 votes)

28% Bring back Succop! (16 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

For more Bucs coverage check us out on Twitter:

@Will_Walsh_NFL

@Bucs_Nation

...Also, on YouTube:

@Will_Walsh_NFL