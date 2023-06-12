Buccaneers announce throwback game

Bucco Bruce is finally making his triumphant return during the 2023 season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made an official announcement as to when that return will happen;

Hey, Hey, Tampa Bay!



The Creamsicles officially return October 15 against the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/BZuohyPq4u — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 12, 2023

In the game that made the most sense during the 2023 season, the Bucs will wear their throwback uniforms against the Detroit Lions in week six on October 15 - harkening back to the old NFC Central - or “Black-and-Blue Division” - days.

The Bucs haven’t worn their old uniforms in a game since 2012 and despite the hatred for the uniforms by most during their original run from 1976-1995, the old retro look has become a fan favorite - and a favorite among many NFL fans - due to the rise of throwback fashion as well as the uniqueness of the colors.

There were many times Bucs fans saw their team square off against the Lions in those old Bucco Bruce uniforms before the pewter and red took over in 1996 and the division realignment moved the Buccaneers to the NFC South in 2002.