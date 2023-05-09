Bucs announce the signing of quarterback John Wolford

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed free agent quarterback John Wolford.

Wolford (6-1, 200) originally entered the league as a college free agent with the New York Jets in 2018 before signing with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. In his career, Wolford has appeared in seven games, making four starts, and completing 61-of-104 passes for 626 yards and one touchdown.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native was a four-year starter at Wake Forest, where he threw for 59 touchdowns and 8,794 yards – ranking third and fourth in program history, respectively. In 2014, he became the first player in program history to start all 12 games as a true freshman.

Recently, general manager Jason Licht stated the team was still looking for a quarterback to add to the roster.

“Right now, we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], [we] couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now… But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there [and] done that.

“Not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room.”

They most certainly did add to the quarterback room. We just don’t know if Wolford “has been there and don’t that,” whatever that may truly mean.

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communication Department.)