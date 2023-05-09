Buccaneers rookie makes history

Congrats to Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie YaYa Diaby. Drafted in the third round of the NFL draft, the former Louisville Cardinal is expected to come in and add some new life to Todd Bowles’ pass rush. Diaby is coming off a nine-sack season for the Cardinals and Tampa Bay is hoping that his 2022 season represents the type of production he will provide in the pros. While we are still months away from seeing what impact Diaby will have on the field, he has already etched his name into Buccaneers history. The team announced, via their official Twitter account, all of the jersey numbers for the rookie class of 2023. Their third rounder, Diaby, will be wearing the number zero.

YaYa Diaby will be the first player in team history to sport the number and no doubt will stand out on the field because of it. The NFL just altered their policy, allowing players to choose the number zero, if they so please. Diaby is the first Buc to do so, coining it, “Sub 0.”





Hopefully, YaYa Diaby’s performance in a Buccaneers uniform will be just as memorable as his jersey number.



For more Bucs coverage follow us Twitter:

@Will_Walsh_NFL

@Bucs_Nation

...Also on YouTube:

@Will_Walsh_NFL