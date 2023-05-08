Who is the greatest draft pick in Buccaneers history?

With many of the Buccaneers 2023 NFL Draft class now having enough time to let the reality of reaching the NFL settle in, they will begin their journey on potentially becoming one of the greatest to ever don the pewter and red — or the creamsicle, too.

That may very well be a difficult task to take on as Tampa Bay, despite their notoriously and infamously overall losing record for so many seasons, have still been able to have some incredible names on the roster. What are some names that quickly come to mind?

Easy. Lee Roy Selmon (1976), Doug Williams (1978), James Wilder (1981), Warren Sapp (1995), Derrick Brooks (1995), Mike Alstott (1996), and many more. But it is so hard to really collectively come together and say who really is the best draft pick in Buccaneers history.

So let’s try our best to put all that to rest, shall we?

Go ahead and vote below and be sure to let your voice be heard in the comments while also sharing a name that may not be in the poll. We’ll reveal the results later in the week!