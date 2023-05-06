SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans grade the draft class

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted some key pieces for their roster last weekend. General manager Jason Licht as well as head coach Todd Bowles like the way their draft played out.

And so did the fans.

In the past week’s post-draft SB Nation Reacts survey, Buccaneers fans were asked to grade the draft. Overall, the majority really like this year’s draft class.

Tampa Bay fans were also asked of first round pick Calijah Kancey and his chances of staying this season.

A solid 85-percent of fans think he will be in the starting lineup when the season kicks off.

However, fans are excited for more from this group. In a third poll this week, fans were asked who else could make a big impact this season for the Bucs outside of Kancey.

A large majority like the rookie lineman selected out of North Dakota State, Cody Mauch.

