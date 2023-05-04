Are the Buccaneers interested in another quarterback?

The Buccaneers have readied themselves for a quarterback battle heading into training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay signed veteran passer Baker Mayfield, to compete with their 2021 second-round draft pick, Kyle Trask. Due to Trask having severely limited NFL experience, the team was very clear when they signed Mayfield that it was with the intention of cultivating an open quarterback competition. Jason Licht spoke on WDAE radio, as reported by JoeBucsFan.com, and was asked about Tampa Bay’s quarterback plans post the NFL draft.

Licht’s response caught the attention of listeners as he went on in some depth about the team’s potential desire to add more players to their quarterback room, in particular, another veteran.

“Right now, we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], [we] couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now… But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there [and] done that.”

Somewhat surprising news for fans who presumed that 28-year-old Baker Mayfield was that ‘vet.’ Licht did go on to clarify that the quarterback the team brings in would likely not be viewed as a new competitor for the starting job, but rather just someone who can act as more of a coach-type player.

“Not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room.”

Some names to potentially keep an eye out for would be Teddy Bridgewater (Tampa Bay has been linked to him in the past) and possibly former Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Matt Ryan. After coming off such a down year with the Indianapolis Colts, where Ryan truly looked his age, it may be possible that backup roles, which allow the 2016 NFL MVP to act as more of a player-coach, are the only thing available for him. Of course, Ryan Griffin is another name, however Licht did seem to make it clear that the Buccaneers would like a quarterback who has, “been there [and] done that” (implying a veteran with some legitimate playing time under his belt).

