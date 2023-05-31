Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Deadrin Senat. Senat signed with the Tampa Bay buccaneers in April 2022, and has been a rotational defensive lineman for the Buccaneers since last season and Senat showcased good ability both as a run defender, and as a pass rusher, and in our conversation, we spoke about many topics, including his opportunities last year with the Buccaneers and the chance to earn more, being from Florida and the impact it has playing for his local team, and what fans can expect from him this upcoming season. Watch the full interview below to get all the thoughts and opinions from the Buccaneers defense of lineman.
Filed under:
Watch full interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Deadrin Senat
A conversation with the Buccaneers defensive tackle
Loading comments...