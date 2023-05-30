Watch full interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kedrick Whitehead, Jr.

Kedrick Whitehead, Jr. is a rising star in the NFL and a standout safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I recently had the opportunity to interview him and gain insight into his journey from college football to the pros.

Whitehead grew up in Delaware and played football for the University of Delaware, where he was a team captain and earned All American honors. After going undrafted in 2023, he signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent. He also have a very strong relationship with current Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin.

In our interview, Whitehead spoke about the challenges of making the transition from college to the NFL, the importance of mental preparation, and his aspirations for the upcoming season. He also shared his thoughts on the team’s goals for the future.

Throughout the interview, Whitehead’s passion for the game and dedication to his craft were evident. It’s clear that he has a bright future ahead of him in the NFL and will continue to be a key player for the Buccaneers.

Watch the full interview here: