SB Nation Reacts: Should the Buccaneers sign Ezekiel Elliott?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been quiet during the post-draft free agency period. It’s not shocking considering they didn’t have much cap room to work with in the beginning. But that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling.

One of those rumors is how they are constantly tied to Cowboys free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott. Well the fans voted on whether or not Tampa Bay should sign him. There weren’t many that were in favor of such a move.

Defensively we all know the Bucs struggled with their pass rush last year. So in a second poll fans were asked about bringing in help that can bolster their pass rush.

Of the options posted for selection, 40% of Buccaneers fans would like it if the team signed free agent Yannick Ngakoue.

We shouldn’t expect to do much of anything, if at all. They seem content with this current team that will take the field in 2023. They just have to convince many they can win games, by actually playing them of course.

