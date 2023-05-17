Todd Bowles on the Bucs QB situation: ‘We don’t have a starter right now’

We may not know anytime soon who the Buccaneers quarterback will be. In fact, head coach Todd Bowles won’t either. But that’s because they are creating an environment where the competition between Kyle Trask and veteran Baker Mayfield should tell the story.

That’s essentially what Bowles said recently when appearing on The Rich Eisen Show as he was asked about Mayfield, Trask and the competition for the starting quarterback spot.

“Yes, it is a competition. We don’t have a starter right now,” said Bowles. “We know Baker has played in games and Trask has not, but we’ve watched Trask over the years and we like some of the things he does, and we’re going to give him the chance to play and compete and see who comes out. We told Baker this coming in. It’s not anything new that he doesn’t know. [Mayfield’s] up for the challenge.”

You can check out the clip of the Bowles’ spot with Eisen below.

This was similar to what was shared last week when offense coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media, saying that the quarterback competition will truly show who wants it more.

“For me, it’s a win-win when you create a competition. Here’s why: if you name a starter today, the backup guy starts thinking like a backup. But if you say, this is a competition, we’re going to allow us to go into the preseason and let them show us that they can manage to get us into the right play, they can take care of the ball – that’s going to be the determining factor, really, who takes care of the ball.”

Tampa Bay has placed themselves in the best position possible for seeing who can truly come out as the Bucs starter. The question then becomes if the options on the roster are the right ones.