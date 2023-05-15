Buccaneers announce roster moves following a weekend of practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today signed wide receiver David Moore, outside linebacker Markees Watts, and safety Kedrick Whitehead.

Moore (6-0, 219) originally entered the league as a seventh-round selection (No. 226 overall) of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 50 career games (14 starts) between the Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers, Moore totaled 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Gainesville, Texas, native played collegiately at East Central University (2013-16), amassing 157 career receptions for 2,775 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Watts (6-1, 240) played collegiately at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (2018-22). In five seasons, Watt finished with 177 total tackles (31.5 for loss) and 21.5 career sacks. He ranks first in program history in games played (54) and sacks. The Lancaster, S.C., native was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention three times (2019, 2021-22) during his time at UNCC.

Whitehead (5-11, 195) played collegiately at the University of Delaware (2018-22), finishing with 295 total tackles, 25 passes defensed, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered in 55 career games. His 295 tackles rank sixth in program history among defensive backs. The Middletown, Delaware, native was an All-CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) selection in four straight seasons, earning first team honors from 2020-22 and third team honors in 2019.

In addition, the Buccaneers waived tackle Dylan Cook and outside linebacker Nelson Mbanasor.

(Parts of this report comes courtesy of the Buccaneers Communications Department.)